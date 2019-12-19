State governors meet in Abuja – Tribune Online

Deductions on budget support facility topped the agenda of Wednesday night’s meeting of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) in Abuja.

The meeting presided over by the forum’s chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, is the last one for the year.

It is a prelude to Thursday’s meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) to be presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja.