Akeredolu calls for divine support to boost developmental projects in Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has sought for spiritual support for his administration to ensure the success of his developmental projects and programmes in the state.

Akeredolu made the call during the annual Christmas Carol organised by the state government at the DOME at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The governor who stressed the need for prayers to support leaders in order to be successful in the task of taking care of the people, saying leaders at the helm of affairs need to implement people-oriented programmes with support from the people.

He promised that his government would not play politics with the welfare of the people, while he assured that any of his projects…