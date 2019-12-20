Gombe gov directs immediate payment of December salaries

Civil servants in Gombe state are set to have a stress-free yuletide as the State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya has directed for the immediate payment of December salaries and entitlements to all categories of workers.

A statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Governor contained that the directive is in the resolve to ensure that workers in the state prepare for, and enjoyed the yuletide period.

This new development is coming despite the non- remittance of the monthly Federation Accounts Allocation to the states.

The…