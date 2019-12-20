



No rift between me and Oyetola ― Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Friday declared that there is no rift or misgiving between him and Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, saying the speculation about the non-existent fight is a hoax.

Speaking in Osogbo at a reception organised for him after his turbaning ceremony as Amiru Waziril-Muminina of Osun by the Muslim community in the state at Central Mosque, Oja Oba, he attributed the absence of Oyetola during the ceremony to his trip to Saudi Arabia for lesser Hajj.

His reaction to the relationship between him and his successor (Oyetola) came shortly after he was turbaned by the Chief Imam of…





Source: Nigerian Tribune