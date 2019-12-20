Osun NMA protests killing of OAUTHC Professor Elusiyan by gunmen

Members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Osun State chapter, on Friday in Osogbo, protested the killing of Professor Jerome Boluwaji Elusiyan, who was the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife last Friday by gunmen in Edo State.

They demanded that the killers of Elusiyan, a professor of paediatrics be brought to justice.

The protesters who stormed the streets on Friday, to expressed their strong dissatisfaction over the growing rate of insecurity in Nigeria, just as they tasked the government to wake up to its responsibility of safeguarding lives and properties of the citizens.