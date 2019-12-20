



Reps: Nigeria can generate $10bn yearly from herbal medicine industry

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to provide an enabling environment for the herbal medicine industry with the view to harness over $10 billion in the sector.

The lawmakers gave the clarion call during the debate on the motion sponsored by Hon. Muraina Ajibola (PDP-Oyo), who harped on the need for the promotion and standardisation of herbal medicine industry in the country.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ajibola argued that the use of herbal medicine in Africa has greatly elevated and enhanced the primary healthcare system as it is common knowledge that herbal medicine is…





