Trump, Democrats in battle of wits over impeachment saga

Embattled United States President Donald Trump, on Thursday, engaged in a battle of wits with Democrats, as the Senate awaits the report of his impeachment on Wednesday by the House of Representatives.

While Trump hopes for a “robust trial” with testimony from innumerable witnesses, including former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrats think they can find common ground with their Republican counterparts in the Senate on a “phase one” of the expected trial.

The impeachment triggered a flurry of activities with the president and the forces behind his travails weighing the possible options that can be capitalised on under the configuration in the Senate.

The intrigues also included…