Army committed to ensure healthy, civil environment ― Commander

The Brigade Commander, 4 Brigade, Benin, Brig.-Gen. Greg Omorogbe, has said the Nigerian Army Staff is committed to ensuring that Nigerians live in a healthy and civil environment in the country.

Omorogbe said this while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a free medical outreach by the brigade at Uhiele community near Ekpoma in Esan South West Local Government Area of Edo.

Explaining that the free medical outreach was the brainchild of the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, he said that it was part of activities for the exercise crocodile smile IV presently ongoing in the state.

He stressed that the Nigerian Army, apart from ensuring the security of lives and property…