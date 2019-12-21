



Tribune Online

Comptroller-General, Immigration officers to undergo drugs test

THE Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede has said that all officers and men of the service are mandated to undergo drugs tests to ascertain their mental alertness while on duty.

This is just as he said “the first stage will not be Infinitum, it will be findings, and I will start with myself. That is why I said that the drug test starts with me. I will be the first person to do the test, others will follow.”

He made the assertion on Saturday, during the passing-out parade of the 3rd Conversion Course of 509 graduands at the Immigration Training School, Kano, said the…





Source: Nigerian Tribune