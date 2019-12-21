ECOWAS economy made steady growth, achievements in 2019 ― President

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, has said the region’s economy is steadily growing, reaching 3.3 per cent in 2019, which shows a positive achievement.

Brou gave the assessment during the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government on Saturday in Abuja.

He commended the economic development of the region despite the challenges of insecurity facing the region.

The regional president also commended the Member States for their resilience.

Brou pledged the continuous support of the ECOWAS Commission to various programmes to foster economic development in member states.

He told the Authority of Heads of State and Governments that the…