EFCC secures court order to detain ex-AGF Adoke » Top News » Tribune Online

JUSTICE Othman Musa of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday granted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) an order to detain former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke (SAN), for 14 days.

The former AGF, who served under former President Goodluck Jonathan between 2010 and 2015, was arrested by operatives of the International Police Organisation (Interpol) on Thursday upon arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Adoke, who had been on a self-imposed exile since 2015 after the Jonathan administration was ousted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), arrived from Dubai, United Arab…