Lagos-Ibadan rail line repairs stall Yuletide free train ride

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said the resumption of work on Lagos-Ibadan rail line will unavoidably stall the government’s free train ride programme for the Christmas and New Year festive season.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, had on Friday ordered the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation, the contractor handling the 10 railway stations along Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line to resume work immediately with a view to completing the projects unfailingly next month.

In a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola expressed regret that following the directive by the Federal…