Plateau varsity to release two movies on girl-child discrimination

The Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, near Jos, is to release two movies aimed at widening conversation against girl-child discrimination.

Dr Ossai Edward, Head of Department of Theatre Arts of the university, disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Bokkos.

Edward, who is the Supervisory Director of the two movies, said the films were meant to sensitise the society to the ills and dangers of gender-based discrimination.

NAN reports that the titles of the movies are: “Bad Case’’ and “The Player’’.





Source: Nigerian Tribune