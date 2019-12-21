Police arrest suspect for allegedly beheading 5-yr-old boy after raping mother

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist for allegedly raping a 34-year-old woman and beheading the victim’s five-year-old son.

The state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, made the disclosure on Friday while addressing newsmen at the headquarters of the command in Eleyele, Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the suspect is one of the 17 suspects paraded for offences ranging from impersonation, attempted kidnapping and conspiracy to armed robbery.

Olukolu said the woman and her son boarded the motorcycle of the suspect from Oja-oba market in Igbo-ora in Ibarapa local council of Oyo state on Dec. 8 at about 8:00 p.m.