Terrorism remains major threat to West Africa

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that terrorism remains a major threat to the peace and development of the West African sub-region.

In his opening address at the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government in Abuja on Saturday, he said the recurrent terror groups were a reminder of the need to build enduring security partnership.

He noted the recent massacre of 33 soldiers by insurgents in the Niger Republic and assured that Nigeria stood in solidarity with its neighbour.

President Buhari said: “It is always gratifying when our regional Bloc comes together in the determination to advance our agenda for regional integration and promote the…