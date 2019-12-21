



This Christmas, eat the beach!

Seafood pasta

Ingredients:

Prawns/ shrimps

Oysters

Fish

White wine

Ground white pepper

Pasta

Tomato sauce

Tomato paste

Olive oil

Parsley

Garlic

Onions

Sesame oil

Seasoning cube and salt.

Preparation:

Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 teaspoons of sesame oil to a non stick pan on high heat.

Add half bulb of sliced onions and 3 gloves of garlic to the oil, stir till caramelized .

Add shrimps/prawns, oysters and pan-smear.

Remove seafood and keep aside.

In the same pan, add few drop of olive oil and sesame oil into pan.

Pour tomato paste into hot oil and fry till grainy .

Add 1 cup of tomato sauce into pan and stir.

After 5 minutes, add…





