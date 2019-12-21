Tribune Online
This Christmas, eat the beach!
Seafood pasta
Ingredients:
Prawns/ shrimps
Oysters
Fish
White wine
Ground white pepper
Pasta
Tomato sauce
Tomato paste
Olive oil
Parsley
Garlic
Onions
Sesame oil
Seasoning cube and salt.
Preparation:
Add 3 tablespoons of olive oil and 2 teaspoons of sesame oil to a non stick pan on high heat.
Add half bulb of sliced onions and 3 gloves of garlic to the oil, stir till caramelized .
Add shrimps/prawns, oysters and pan-smear.
Remove seafood and keep aside.
In the same pan, add few drop of olive oil and sesame oil into pan.
Pour tomato paste into hot oil and fry till grainy .
Add 1 cup of tomato sauce into pan and stir.
After 5 minutes, add…
Source: Nigerian Tribune