UI makes Olaniyan, Oyo dep gov’s wife; Animasahun, 7 others professors » Latest News » Tribune Online

THE University of Ibadan has announced the promotion of additional 19 members of its academic staff to the professorial cadre and 54 others to other grades.

Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, in a statement he personally issued on Friday, after a meeting of the Appointments and Promotions Committee for Academic Staff at the University of Ibadan, said nine people were promoted to full Professor and 10 to the grade of Reader.

Among those promoted to the post of Professor are wife of the Oyo State deputy governor, Amudalat Olaniyan of the Department of Agronomy and R. A. Animashaun of the Department of Guidance and Counselling.

Other newly promoted full professors are Drs Olajumoke Morenikeji from…