We must adopt firm approach to tackle terrorism in West Africa ― Niger President Issoufou

President Mahammadou Issoufou of Niger Republic, who is the Chairman, ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Governments has urged member states to take a decisive approach to tackle terrorism in the sub-region.

Issoufou made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the Opening of the 56th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of States and Government.

He said that the West-African sub-region had been hard hit by terrorist attacks, which have intensified and threatened many national and regional achievements and developments already made by member countries.

Issoufou said that it had, therefore, become very important for member states to respond to the recurring attacks.

“The creation…