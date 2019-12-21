Wike makes Contributory Health Insurance Scheme compulsory

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has declared that henceforth Contributory Health Insurance Scheme would be compulsory in the state.

He made the declaration during a courtesy visit by the World Health Organisation Country Representative for Nigeria on Friday at the Government House Port Harcourt.

He explained that the move was in demonstration of his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare delivery in the state saying that was the reason for the increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector in the 2020 budget.

He said: “We have increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector in the 2020 fiscal year. We have placed priority on health. We are expanding…