Women more important than men in politics —Ekiti deputy gov » Latest News » Tribune Online

The deputy governor of Ekiti state, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi has disclosed that roles of women in the political arrangements of the country cannot be overemphasized, describing them as more important than men.

He said women were the backbone of the nation’s democracy, canvassing the need for them to be given more space to contribute their quota to the development of the society.

Egbeyemi stated this on Friday while delivering his keynote address at the New Initiative for Social Development (NISD) one-day Gender summit and Engagement with stakeholders on policy agenda in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The event was sponsored by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and supported by UKAID and…