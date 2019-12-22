



98-year-old, Queen Elizabeth II husband admitted to hospital

Britain’s Prince Philip was admitted to a London hospital Friday for “observation and treatment,” Buckingham Palace has said in a statement.

The prince, who is Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, was admitted as a precautionary measure concerning a pre-existing condition on the advice of his doctor, the palace added.

It was a planned visit, and the 98-year-old walked in for treatment, a spokesperson for the palace told NBC News, adding the queen remains at her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk,

The prince, who is is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, is expected to stay in the hospital for a few days, the…





