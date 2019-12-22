Christmas without chicken » Borderless » Tribune Online

“WHAT is Christmas without a chicken? What is Christmas worth without the celebration that goes along with it? How can we celebrate the birth of the Lord without jubilation and merrymaking?”

These were the words of a friend from yesteryears. To him, Christmas is nothing but an occasion to hold fireworks display, an opportunity to revel in shindig, a time to down drinks and an excuse to paint the town in all shades of red. I dare say that not many of us are much different from my old friend; Christmas celebration offers us an opportunity to unwind and chill out. We gobble everything in sight, drink ourselves to stupor and party non-stop.

But if that is what Christmas is all about, then…