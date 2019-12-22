Church leaders preach hope, love among Christians, Nigerians » Tribune Church » Tribune Online

As this year’s Christmas celebration across the world approaches, Tribune Church speaks with some church leaders as regards the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

We must make integrity, honesty our watchword — (Most Reverend (Dr) Olusina Fape, Bishop of Remo and Archbishop of Lagos Province (Anglican Communion)

To God be the glory for the privilege of another Christmas Celebrations on earth. We have gradually come to the end of another year; and 2019 has been very eventful, especially being the year of general elections. As we celebrate Christmas, may the peace of Christ, the Prince of Peace whose birth we celebrate at this season fill our nation. God will revive our economy…