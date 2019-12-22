Ekiti govt seeks refund of N47 million from contractor 

Ekiti State Government has directed a construction firm, Messers Time Building and Construction Company to return a sum of N47 million to the state on a contract awarded to it or face prosecution.

The rehabilitation of Ilupeju-Ire road was awarded to the contractor by ex-Governor Ayodele Fayose in 2016 with mobilisation of N195. 97 million without remarkable job done until the expiration of the immediate past administration’s tenure.

Meanwhile, Governor Kayode Fayemi has re-awarded N5.8 billion road contracts which it revoked from contractors handling the projects before now.

Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, who spoke to journalists on Sunday on the outcome of the weekly…