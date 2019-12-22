Exciting roller coaster of joy as Glo My Own Don Beta hits Benin City » Features » Tribune Online

THE joyous roller coaster of celebration and fun berthed in the ancient city of Benin this week as another set of winners received what seemed like Christmas gifts from telecommunications giant, Globacom which has continued to keep its promise to its subscribers through its Recharge and Win Big promo popularly known as My Own Don Beta.

The expansive grounds of New Market, Benin City was agog as one hundred and twenty winners who won in Benin from the draw done openly in Enugu one week before the event were slated to receive their prizes. It was the ninth presentation ceremony since the promo began in October when the debut presentation of prizes started in Ojuelegba in Lagos. It has since…