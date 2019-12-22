Follow, respect rule of law, US congresswoman tells FG

As international reactions trailed the continued detention of convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, a US Congresswoman, Karen Bass, has asked the Federal Government to follow and respect the rule of law while Sowore’s trial lasts.

Worried by Sowore’s detention and re-arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS), the congresswoman who is a member of the Democratic Party representing California’s 37ᵗʰ Congressional District, made the call in a press release.

Bass expressed dissatisfaction over what she termed as an “attack on freedom of expression” in the country, adding that Nigerians have a right to exercise their civil liberties…