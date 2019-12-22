Follow, respect rule of law, US congresswoman tells FG

By
Headliners
-
0
2


As international reactions trailed the continued detention of convener of #RevolutionNow protests, Omoyele Sowore, a US Congresswoman, Karen Bass, has asked the Federal Government to follow and respect the rule of law while Sowore’s trial lasts.

Worried by Sowore’s detention and re-arrest by the Department of State Services (DSS), the congresswoman who is a member of the Democratic Party representing California’s 37ᵗʰ Congressional District, made the call in a press release.

US congresswoman, Karen Bass, sowore
US congresswoman, Karen Bass

Bass expressed dissatisfaction over what she termed as an “attack on freedom of expression” in the country, adding that Nigerians have a right to exercise their civil liberties…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR