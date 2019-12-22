Gov Bello inaugurates chapel in Kogi government house

After 28 years since the creation of Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has inaugurated the Government House Chapel for the Christian worshippers.

Governor Bello who was represented at the Christmas Carol by his deputy, Edward Onoja, on Saturday, asserted that the newly constructed Government House chapel symbolised unity, access, inclusion which his administration vowed to enshrine in public institutions in the state.

He pointed out that his government promised to deepen these virtues in his administration’s second term until all Kogi indigenes would no longer be defined by their tribe or tongue or social class.

The Governor made this known on Saturday, at the Kogi Government House maiden…