Governor Sanwo-Olu signs 8,272 units hostel deal for LASU students

The Lagos State Government has signed a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement with a private developer to deliver 8,272 hostel units for Lagos State University (LASU) students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement, signed with six private property developers in Lagos, would ensure the delivery of the hostel within 18 months.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the building of the hostel was strategic, as it would have a positive impact on the lives of students.

The governor noted that with the agreement, LASU was set to become a residential tertiary institution, 36 years after it was established.

Sanwo-Olu said that the development further…