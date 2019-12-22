Lagos PDP wants APC to give account of 20-year stewardship » Tribune Online

The Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party has carpeted the All Progressive Congress on rolling out its achievements to the good people of the state.

While addressing journalists at the PDP Secretariat In Ikeja, Engr Adedeji Doherty said, the APC has ruled this state for over 20 years with little or nothing meaningful to show for it. Most of what we have seen has been cosmetic and not the real dividends of Democracy!

Nigerians and especially Lagosians know that Lagos State has had a steady generous pool of funds in its coffers since 1998 but the resultant infrastructural development is not commensurate! This is the main catastrophic situation we have today.