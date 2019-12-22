Nigerians in diaspora deserve voting right in 2023 ― Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDC), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has said the commission was working towards ensuring that the over 20 million Nigerians living abroad are allowed to vote especially during 2023 general election.

She stated this at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti during the 2019 Ekiti Diaspora Homecoming reception organised by the state government and youth organisations.

Speaking through the Head, Media and Public Relations of the commission, Mr AbdulRaham Balogun, she disclosed that Nigerians living abroad are contributing an estimated $25 billion to the nation’s economy.

According to her, “With Nigerians in Diaspora contributing so much to the Nigerian…