No controversy over turbaning of Aregbesola as Waziril Muminin of Osun ― Chief Imam Osogbo

The Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheik Musa Animasahun on Saturday said there was no controversy over the Friday’s turbaning of the former governor of Osun, Rauf Aregbesola as the Waziril Muminin of the state.

He contended that the title was bestowed on Aregbesola by League of Imams and Alfas of Osun State.

Animasahun’s reaction came on the heels of the position of Osun Muslim Ummah that kicked against the religious title, saying the turbaning must have been orchestrated by the personal gratification of the “turbanee”.

Speaking during a telephone chat with Tribune Online, the Chief Imam of Osogbo said, “the League of Imams and Alfas in Osun bestowed the religious title on Aregbesola. All…