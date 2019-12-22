Police deploy 1,567 personnel in Nasarawa » Tribune Online

The Police Command in Nasarawa State said on Saturday it had deployed a total of 1,567 personnel on special operation towards an hitch-free Christmas and New year celebrations.

Command spokesman, Rahman Nansel, told newsmen in Lafia that the Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, ordered the deployment to ensure the security of lives and property before, during and after the Yuletide.

Nansel said that special patrol would be intensified along major highways across the state, especially roads linking big towns and neighbouring states.

He said that Policemen were also deployed to worship and recreational centres across the state to forestall security breach.