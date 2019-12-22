Senator Abdullahi adamant, says it will safeguard Nigeria’s unity

Despite growing international concern over proposed Hate Speech Bill, its sponsor, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has said it was in the best interest of Nigeria.

The United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, had announced Nigeria’s inclusion into the religion violations list while the 2018 report of the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), recommended Nigeria’s designation as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) given the high cases of violence and discrimination recorded on the basis of religion and ethnicity.

The report indicted the Federal and State Governments of doing nothing to bring the situation under control.

“The Nigerian…