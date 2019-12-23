



Tribune Online

Attack on Adeyanju, others, unfortunate ― Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, on Monday described as unfortunate the attack unleashed on Deji Adeyanju and other protesters seeking the release of publisher of SaharaReporters and promoter of RevolutionNow, Mr Omoyele Sowore, who has been detained by the Directorate of State Security (DSS) in spite of having been granted bail by a court in the land.

The attack, which was said to have been carried out by pro-government thugs in Abuja, left Adeyanju injured.

Spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, said this in his reaction while speaking with TribuneOnline on the telephone, noting that the attack…





Source: Nigerian Tribune