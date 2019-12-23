Bauchi organises sensitisation workshop on Zero-Based Budget

Stakeholders in the budget implementation sector have been tasked to accord Bauchi state government the necessary support in the implementation of the Zero-Based Budgeting in the state.

The call was made by the Bauchi State Commissioner of Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa at the opening of a 2 days sensitisation workshop for officers of budget preparation in various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the state held at Zaranda Hotel Bauchi on Monday.

Aminu Gamawa said that with their support and cooperation, the state government will ensure effective implementation of the Zero-Based Budgeting in order to achieve the desired objectives.

He said that “The…