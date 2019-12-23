Bowen University provides borehole, food items to Tahwun village

Bowen University has provided a modern-day borehole for a Muslim community, known as Tahwun village in Iwo local government area in Osun State. The university also donated generator set to power the borehole, as the institution gave the community nine bags of Rice

While addressing some of the Tahwun villagers led by the Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Mumini Lasisi, during the presentation of the gift items held at the campus recently, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Joshua Ogunwole reiterated the university’s commitment to social support to the growth and development of every hosting community of the ivory tower, irrespective of their religion and…