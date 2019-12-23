Bowen University provides borehole, food items to Tahwun village

By
Headliners
-
0
2


Bowen University has provided a modern-day borehole for a  Muslim community, known as Tahwun village in Iwo local government area in Osun State. The university  also donated generator set to power the borehole, as the institution  gave  the community  nine  bags of Rice

While addressing  some of the Tahwun villagers led by the Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Mumini Lasisi, during the presentation of the gift  items  held at the campus recently, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Joshua  Ogunwole reiterated the university’s commitment to social support to the growth and development of every hosting  community of the ivory tower, irrespective of their  religion and…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

