Buhari’s govt, not El-Zakzaky deserves criminal trial

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria(IMN) has condemned the recent purported statement attributed to the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Muhammed, that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, is being held in detention for what he termed crimes and not religion.

The statement opined that if anyone deserves to be held and tried for crimes, it would be the top officials of the Buhari government, who killed over a thousand unarmed citizens extrajudicially and buried in mass graves.

In a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday and signed by the IMN spokesman, Ibrahim Musa noted that the government have used all the might of governance to hide the…