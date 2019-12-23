FG unveils new 5-year national broadband plan » Tribune Online

THE need to boost broadband penetration from its present coverage of 37.8 per cent to over 70 per cent in the next five years is the pedestal for the new National Broadband Plan NBP (2020-2025). This was disclosed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, during the inauguration of a 25-member committee to steer the plan in Abuja, last week.

Besides this, the Minister said, pervasive broadband penetration will certainly make Nigeria a truly digital economy.

He spoke during the inauguration ceremony of the Committee set up to steer the implementation of the broadband plan .

The new NBP 2020-2025 is sequel to the first NBP 2013 – 2018. The new NBP Committee…