How to provoke desired response from audience » Business Coach » Tribune Online

On August 28, 1963 from the steps of Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr made a wonderful speech titled ‘I have a dream’ in which he called for an end to racism in the United States and also called for civil and economic rights.
Here are some staggering facts about the speech
- Over 250,000 people came to the venue to hear Martin Luther King jr deliver this speech without TV or radio publicity, there was no social media then.
- No other gathering has achieved that feat.
iii. 26 per cent of the attendees were whites.
- That speech united Americans, what government effort with its huge resources couldn’t do.
- That speech made Martin Luther King Jr to be listed among the great men who shaped…
