How to provoke desired response from audience » Business Coach » Tribune Online

On August 28, 1963 from the steps of Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr made a wonderful speech titled ‘I have a dream’ in which he called for an end to racism in the United States and also called for civil and economic rights.

Here are some staggering facts about the speech

Over 250,000 people came to the venue to hear Martin Luther King jr deliver this speech without TV or radio publicity, there was no social media then. No other gathering has achieved that feat.

iii. 26 per cent of the attendees were whites.