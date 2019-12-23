Judge withdraws from Sowore’s suit challenging AGF, DSS over continued detention

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, recused himself from a suit brought by the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, currently before him.

Mohammed made this known to parties at the mention of the motion ex-parte with suit number: FHC/ABJ/CS/1409/19 filed by Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, to challenge his continued detention by the Department of State Service (DSS).

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Sowore is the applicant, the Director-General of DSS and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) are 1st and 2nd defendants in this matter.

The judge told counsel representing parties in the case that he decided to withdraw…