Lawyers instead of police should prosecute cases in magistrates’ courts  ― NBA

Mr Bayo Akinlade, the Chairman of the Ikorodu Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Monday frowned at the continued prosecution of cases in the magistrates’ courts by the police.

Akinlade told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos that delays in criminal jurisprudence at the magistrates’ court were largely due to poor prosecution by the police.

According to him, it is the duty of lawyers to prosecute cases in the courts.

He said that the prosecution should be done by competent lawyers.

Akinlade, the Convener of Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary, told NAN that many cases were being struck out by magistrates’ courts as a result of lack of diligent prosecution.

He urged…