Leaders and business reform » Leadership & Management » Tribune Online

By Sulaimon Olanrewaju

One of the denominators of great leadership is the ability to see the invisible. A leader sees a need before it arises; sees opportunities before they become obvious, sees problems and gets the solution before they arrest everybody’s attention. He travels to the future ahead of his people and charts ways to take the people to the envisioned future.

A leadership void of vision is a disaster. Really, visionless leadership is an affliction on the people and the system. The worst tragedy that can befall an organization or a people is being saddled with visionless leadership. It is akin to a blind person leading a group of blind people; their predictable end is not…