NGOs need govt support to alleviate sufferings of less privileged ― Akinosun

Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Party (ADP) in Oyo State during the 2019 general elections, Dr Fola Akinosun, has advised government at all levels to continue to partner with NGOs to alleviate sufferings of the less privileged.

Akinosun said the NGOs need government support to ensure that they do not run out of resources to help the less privileged.

He made this statement at the official launching of an NGO, Baby Blue Angels Foundation, held at the Trans Amusement Park in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday.

“My plea is that the government should genuinely help these NGOs because different governments have made promises they don’t fulfil. I appeal to Engr Seyi…