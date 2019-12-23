Over 10,000 less privileged people benefit from free health services in Kano

KANO State government, in its effort to pave way for less privileged people to have access to qualitative health care, has provided free health service and medication to over 10,000 less privileged people across 44 local government areas of the state

The Director-General of the State Agency for the Control of Aids, Dr Sabitu Y. Shu’aibu Shanono, disclosed this on Sunday during the closing of the exercise at Dakatsalle and Dumaji towns of Bebeji and Garin Malam local government area respectively.

According to him, “over 10,000 less privilege, individuals benefit from Kano State government multi-disease community outreach across five Emirates of the state.”

