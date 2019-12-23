Remembering the Kaduna Boy » Politics » Tribune Online

PRECISELY, on December 23, 2001, the nation lost one of its brightest and charismatic politicians, Chief Bola Ige. He fell to the bullets of suspected assassins that invaded his private residence in Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. His assassination shook the whole country and beyond, entire world, having been the number one law officer of Nigeria.

A man highly gifted with a sense of humour, Ige was a lawyer, teacher, administrator, politician and speaker who communicated in flawless English Hausa and his native Yoruba language. A crowd-puller with a powerful oratory power, his presence at most gatherings, not necessarily political, always made a difference, as he often held…