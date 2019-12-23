



Stop alleged auction of 24 seized tankers, petrol marketers ask Customs CG

Petroleum Marketers have petitioned the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd), asking him to stop alleged plans to auction 24 tankers seized in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The marketers at the Idi-iroko border area under the aegis of Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (PMAN) claimed that 24 of their tankers were allegedly impounded by Joint Task Force constituted by the Federal Government.

They alleged that while the task force was implementing the 20km radius directive, its members invade their station in Idi-Iroko and impounded 24…





