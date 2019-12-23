Third term claim: Presidency attacks Falana

The presidency has attacked prominent human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) over his suggestion that President Muhammadu Buhari may likely pursue a third term agenda.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), accused Falana of joining publicity-hungry individuals who he said are claiming that Buhari is angling for tenure elongation.

The statement read: “The popularly acclaimed human rights lawyer and formerly unsuccessful opposition candidate for governor of Ekiti state, Femi Falana, has boarded the free-publicity train, full of those seeking personal media attention in claiming the president is planning a third term…