ACF asks Nigerians to embrace teachings of Jesus Christ

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has appealed to Nigerians to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ which preaches tolerance, love and good neighbourliness.

This was contained in a statement made available to the Tribune Online on Tuesday and signed by the National Publicity of ACF, Alh Muhammad Ibrahim Biu.

The statement reads: “ACF hereby appeals to all Nigerians to embrace the teachings of Jesus Christ namely, tolerance, love, good neighbourliness and peaceful coexistence that comes with the core value of humanity.

“ACF is however disturbed with the recent reports of attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists on the Yobe State capital Damaturu and other parts of Borno State in this…