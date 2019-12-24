Akeredolu urges Nigerian to embrace peace

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday called on Nigerians to always embrace peace and continue to extend love to one another in the spirit of Christmas.

Akeredolu who stated this in his Christmas message to the people of the state expressed the strong belief that there is nothing comparable to peace which is synonymous to development.

According to the governor, the deliberate desire to tolerate one another and share the love by extending their hands of love to one another can help to build a strong society.

He congratulated Christians across the country over the successful celebration of this year’s Christmas and commended Nigerians for their resolute to celebrate the…