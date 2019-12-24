Anambra Police nabs ten suspects for kidnap, fraud, others

The Anambra State Police command has arrested ten suspected kidnappers, fraudsters and others in some parts of the state within one week.

The suspects include Stanley Ngala, 20; Onyedika Kanu, 29; and Chiemelie Obi, 20 accused of abducting a lecturer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Engr. Emeka Chiaghana on October 10, 2019.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Muhammed, who disclosed this in a statement, said that two other suspects in a similar case, Abuchi Ngala and Izuchukwu Nweke, evaded arrest and were subsequently declared wanted by the command.

Also arrested by the police, were Chinedu…